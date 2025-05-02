Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 67,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

