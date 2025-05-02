Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday.

ENT stock opened at GBX 663.60 ($8.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 619.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 688.67. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 834.20 ($11.08). The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

