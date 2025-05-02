Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ENT
Entain Stock Up 1.6 %
About Entain
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.