State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 2,400 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 150,186 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.44 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

