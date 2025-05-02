National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

