Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 287,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,468,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Tenon Medical by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

