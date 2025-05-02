State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 528 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 139,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFBS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.