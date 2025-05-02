Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,554 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

