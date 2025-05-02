iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.84 and last traded at C$33.02. Approximately 6,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.18.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.43.

