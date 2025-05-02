Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 421,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $60,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.