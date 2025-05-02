State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 6,002 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.