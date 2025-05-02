State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $969,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.59 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

