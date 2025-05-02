MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after acquiring an additional 195,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,415 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 584,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners cut NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $934.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

