UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 27,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UDR by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. UDR’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

