Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 418.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tronox by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tronox by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after purchasing an additional 781,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.