AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 81656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUFC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

