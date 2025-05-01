Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $121,000 Investment in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Amplitude by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.