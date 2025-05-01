Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 6,203 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $943,972.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,243,213.16. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, April 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,664 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $242,195.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $1,323,614.83.

On Monday, March 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,702 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $978,693.06.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80.

Natera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.