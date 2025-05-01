CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $333,555.88. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

