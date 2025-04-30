William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2025 earnings at $16.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $302.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $248.09 and a twelve month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285,497 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,343,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $484,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

