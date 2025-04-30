Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in April

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Accor Price Performance
Shares of Accor stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.
About Accor
