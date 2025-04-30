Stifel Canada Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:FM Q2 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.77.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.88 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.81 and a one year high of C$23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

