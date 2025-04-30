Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $370.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stryker stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

