ICF International (ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $487.28 million for the quarter.
ICF International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ICFI opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ICF International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
