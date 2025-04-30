Biomea Fusion (BMEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMEA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMEA. Barclays lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 31st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

