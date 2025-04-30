DA Davidson Comments on Tractor Supply Q2 Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

