HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for VKTX Earnings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

