Q2 EPS Estimate for StorageVault Canada Lowered by Analyst

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVI. CIBC decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

TSE SVI opened at C$3.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.26.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is presently -7.28%.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

