Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.28. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2025 earnings at $12.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.77 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,535.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,525.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,399.23 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,458.37. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,279.80.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,190,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

