Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for Sanofi Earnings

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

