TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,963.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,599 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,900,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,895,000 after buying an additional 139,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

