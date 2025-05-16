Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$58.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.82.

EMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

EMA opened at C$60.05 on Friday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.13 and a 12 month high of C$63.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

