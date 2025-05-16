The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,789,603. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $186.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

