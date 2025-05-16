Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $361.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $672.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.77.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
