Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 423 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

