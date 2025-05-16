Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.2%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.