Sara Bonstein Sells 8,870 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 8,870 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $601,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,625.33. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sara Bonstein sold 1,634 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $107,206.74.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $1,471,439.82.

Insmed Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of INSM opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

View Our Latest Report on Insmed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.