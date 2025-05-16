Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

