Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 8,408 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $570,146.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,042.17. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,744 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $114,423.84.

Insmed Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

