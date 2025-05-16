Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 82 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after buying an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,342,580 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.