Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.90 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

NYSE CMG opened at $52.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

