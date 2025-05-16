Top Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – May 15th

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, and Darling Ingredients are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute nutrient-rich compounds—such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash—used to enhance soil fertility and boost crop yields. Because demand for fertilizers closely tracks global agricultural activity and commodity prices, these equities are often viewed as cyclical investments. Major players in this sector include companies like Nutrien, Mosaic and CF Industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 4,878,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,785,065. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,684,480. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 498,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,565. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average is $242.65. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,268. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

