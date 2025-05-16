Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,755.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,654.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,412.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,821.91.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

