Sora Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,012,000. Charter Communications accounts for 1.8% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.35.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $419.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.06 and a fifty-two week high of $451.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.