Sig Brokerage LP Invests $589,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

