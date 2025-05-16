Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 224.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $615.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.