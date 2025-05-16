Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,273,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,814 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of KHC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.