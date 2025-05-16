Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Lessened by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.31.

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,185.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.72 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,906.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,984.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.