Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

KHC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.