Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $132.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

