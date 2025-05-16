Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $781,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $59,170,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 9,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0%

UNP stock opened at $230.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.67. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

